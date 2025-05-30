Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the Centre's foreign policy on Friday, saying its result was seen during and after 'Operation Sindoor.'

While speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "The result of our failed foreign policy was seen post-Pahalgam, during Operation Sindoor. No country called Pakistan a terrorist state; this is the result of your failed foreign policy. Then you launched Operation Sindoor, and no country gave a statement in your favour. Now, after Operation Sindoor, Kuwait has lifted visa restrictions on Pakistan. Iran, UAE, and Gulf countries are signing MoUs with Pakistan, and the most shocking thing is that yesterday, Russia signed an MoU with Pakistan to revive its very old steel mill, under which Pakistan will get $2.6 billion from Russia..."

He added, "This is the result of your failed foreign policy..."

Khera also refuted BJP leader Sambit Patra's criticism, defending Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and reiterating Congress's right to question the government.

"The questions asked by Revanth Reddy are the same ones their BJP leaders have been asking. Their senior leader, Subramanian Swamy, is asking these questions...It's the taxpayer's money that the Prime Minister uses to travel across the world. So we have every right to know what the result of your foreign trips is. It's the taxpayers' money with which you empowered the brave Indian Army and forces. Yesterday, the IAF chief said that every project is delayed. Every taxpayer needs to know the answers. Where have you failed?..."

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Sambit Patra took aim at Revanth Reddy for his remarks on the alleged destruction of Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra said, "Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain (These so-called 'Babbar' of Pakistan are actually the 'Gabbar' of Hindustan").

He also questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, and Jairam Ramesh for not demanding answers from Pakistan about how many of its airbases were destroyed or how many terrorists were killed.

On Thursday, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attended the all-party meeting and extended their full support to the Centre, and made it clear that India should fight against Pakistan to merge the PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) with the country.