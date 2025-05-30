Odisha Vigilance officials seized Rs 2.1 crore in unaccounted cash during raids at seven locations linked to Chief Engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi. In a dramatic move, Sarangi allegedly threw cash bundles out of his window.

Odisha Vigilance officials have uncovered unaccounted cash worth around Rs 2.1 crore during surprise raids at multiple properties linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a Chief Engineer in the Rural Development Department.

The raids were conducted on Friday across seven locations in Bhubaneswar, Angul, and Pipili (Puri), based on allegations that Sarangi owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Cash tossed from window during raid

In a shocking attempt to escape scrutiny, Sarangi allegedly tried to dispose of some of the cash by throwing bundles of ₹500 notes out the window of his flat in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, as vigilance officials arrived. The cash was recovered from the premises in the presence of official witnesses.

Rs 2.1 crore recovered from two locations

According to officials, Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from the Dumduma flat in Bhubaneswar, and approximately Rs 1.1 crore was found at Sarangi’s double-storeyed house in Karadagadia, Angul. Currency counting machines were used to confirm the total amount.

Seven locations under the scanner

The simultaneous searches were carried out at the following premises:

Double-storeyed residence in Karadagadia, Angul

Flat in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar

Flat at Siula, Pipili (Puri)

A relative’s house in Angul

Sarangi’s paternal house and building in Angul

His office chamber at the Chief Engineer’s office in Bhubaneswar

Search warrants for the operation were issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul. The raids were executed by teams comprising eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 12 Inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and other personnel.

Raids ongoing, asset assessment underway

Officials said the search and investigation process is still ongoing. A full assessment of Sarangi’s movable and immovable assets is expected to follow. Further legal action will be based on the outcome of the investigation.