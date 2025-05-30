Terming India as a "democratic country," Kamal Haasan stated that he won't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong".

Actor Kamal Haasan on Friday reiterated his faith in "law and democracy" while responding to the ongoing controversy around his purported remark on the Kannada language during the promotion of his movie 'Thug Life' in Chennai. Terming India as a "democratic country," the actor stated that he won't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong".

Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people.

Kamal Haasan and his movie 'Thug Life' got caught in a controversy in Karnataka after the actor reportedly stated that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a promotional event in Chennai. It led to several protests in Karanataka by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations.

Boycott calls for ‘Thug Life’

Responding to the warning by pro-Kannada groups who threatened to boycott his film if he does not apologise for his remarks, the actor said that he believes in "law" and "justice" since India is a "democratic" country.

Speaking to media personnel outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said, “It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has banned the release of 'Thug Life' over the actor's purported remarks on Kannada language.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru today Sa Ra Govindu, representative of KFCC, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firmly with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

The KFCC representative said that Kamal Haasan has not yet issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai.

He said, “When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations.”

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan for his reported remark about the Kannada language, stating that he was not aware of the "long-standing" history of the language.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam also stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles.

