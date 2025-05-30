Thiruvananthapuram: As the monsoon intensifies in the state, vigilance is also being strengthened in the coastal areas. Several accidents have occurred in various places on the Kerala coast. The National Center for Oceanographic Studies has informed that there is a possibility of high waves till tomorrow morning. In this situation, red alert and orange alert have been declared on the Kerala coast.

Special Alert Regarding High Waves

The National Center for Oceanographic Studies has informed that there is a possibility of high waves and sea attack ranging from 3.0 to 3.9 meters along the Kerala coast till 5.30 am on 31/05/2025.

Red Alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Kappil to Pozhiyoor

Kollam: Alappad to Idava

Alappuzha: Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty



Ernakulam: Munambam to Maruvakkad

Thrissur: Athirappilly to Kodungallur

Orange Alert

Malappuram: Kadalundi Nagar to Palapetti

Kozhikode: Chombala to Ramanattukara

Kasaragod: Kunchathur to Kottakunnu

Kannur: Valapattanam to New Mahe

The National Center for Oceanographic Studies (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of sea attack due to high waves ranging from 3.5 to 3.8 meters along the coasts from Neerodi to Arogyapuram in Kanyakumari district (Red Alert) till 02.30 am on 31/05/2025. Fishermen and coastal residents should exercise extreme caution. As there is a possibility of rough seas, people should move away from dangerous areas as directed by the authorities. Small boats and boats should be avoided during this time.

Bringing fishing vessels ashore during high waves and rough seas is as dangerous as launching them. Therefore, launching and landing should be avoided during periods of strong waves. All activities, including beach tourism, should be completely avoided until the INCOIS warning is withdrawn. Fishing vessels (boats, etc.) should be securely moored in the harbor. Maintaining a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. Avoid trips to the beach and water sports. Take special care as there is a possibility of coastal erosion.

Watch Asianet News Live