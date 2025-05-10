India-Pak tensions LIVE: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa praises 'Operation Sindoor' in heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Modi

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa praised PM Modi’s leadership and Operation Sindoor's success, calling it a bold, united response to terrorism.
There is no pre or post-condition to the understanding concerning military action between India and Pakistan reached on Saturday and the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance, MEA sources said.
Even before India or Pakistan confirmed the military understanding and details of the talks, US President Trump claimed it was the result of US-mediated discussions between the two nations.
Heading Pakistan's disinformation campaign against India's anti-terror fight is Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump has said, news agency ANI reported quoting Reuters.
Pakistan attempted to strike 26 locations, including military as well as civilian installations. India attacked six Pakistan’s military installations, using air-launched precision weapons from fighter aircrafts.
India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an act of war
against the country and will be responded to accordingly, as per sources.
Indian Army’s air defence systems detected, tracked and engaged Pakistan’s multiple Byker YIHA III kamikaze drones, within seconds of breaching Indian airspace on 0500 hours today, across the International Border towards Amritsar, Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi.
Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha) and Mohammad Hassan Khan are five of the many terrorists who were killed in the Indian strikes, as per sources.
India on Saturday categorically dismissed claims that its air bases were destroyed in Pakistani military attacks.
While India stressed in minimizing collateral damage and avoiding escalation, a defense expert asserted India's superior military strength and resolve to win any war initiated by Pakistan.
During the special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan continues to peddle lies and misinformation about targeting Indian sites.