11:10 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa praises 'Operation Sindoor' in heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Modi

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa praised PM Modi’s leadership and Operation Sindoor's success, calling it a bold, united response to terrorism.

 

07:56 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: India-Pak military understanding: Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be in abeyance

There is no pre or post-condition to the understanding concerning military action between India and Pakistan reached on Saturday and the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance, MEA sources said.

07:37 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: No 'Trump' card in India-Pakistan military understanding! US President's false claim EXPOSED

Even before India or Pakistan confirmed the military understanding and details of the talks, US President Trump claimed it was the result of US-mediated discussions between the two nations.

06:24 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Pakistani military spokesman Ahmed Sharif is son of a terrorist, has Osama bin Laden ties

Heading Pakistan's disinformation campaign against India's anti-terror fight is Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

05:36 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: BREAKING: India, Pakistan agree to full and immediate ceasefire, says Trump: Report

India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump has said, news agency ANI reported quoting Reuters.

05:00 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Why India and Pakistan are targeting each other's air defence systems

Pakistan attempted to strike 26 locations, including military as well as civilian installations. India attacked six Pakistan’s military installations, using air-launched precision weapons from fighter aircrafts.

04:26 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Partial relaxation allowed till 6 PM in Rajasthan's Barmer

 

 

04:04 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: India warns Pak: 'Will consider any future terror attacks as an act of war'

India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an act of war

against the country and will be responded to accordingly, as per sources.

03:59 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Pak's Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones neutralised by Army Air Defence

Indian Army’s air defence systems detected, tracked and engaged Pakistan’s multiple Byker YIHA III kamikaze drones, within seconds of breaching Indian airspace on 0500 hours today, across the International Border towards Amritsar, Punjab.

 

 

03:56 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: DC Bahawalnagar announcing evacuation of Cantt areas of civil population

 

 

03:51 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Claim of Indian Air Force Pilot ejected over PoK is false: PIB

 

 

03:50 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: PIB debunks fake claim that Pakistani forces destroyed India’s S-400 defence system

 

 

03:48 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: PIB fact-check debunks Pakistan's claim of 3 IAF jets crashed in Himalayan region

 

 

03:47 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: Claim that 70% of India’s power grid hit by Pakistan cyberattack is fake: PIB

 

 

03:45 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: PIB fact check debunks fake claim of 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K

 

 

03:19 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: PM Modi's high-level meet with Rajnath Singh, CDS, armed forces chiefs amid escalating tensions with Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi.

01:59 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: List shows Masood Azhar's brothers-in-law among LeT, JeM terrorists killed in Op Sindoor: Sources

Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha) and Mohammad Hassan Khan are five of the many terrorists who were killed in the Indian strikes, as per sources.

01:49 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: India shows time-stamped pictures to dismiss Pak's claims about heavy damage to air bases

India on Saturday categorically dismissed claims that its air bases were destroyed in Pakistani military attacks.

01:26 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: 'If Pakistan declares war, India will win it': Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava's bold assertion

While India stressed in minimizing collateral damage and avoiding escalation, a defense expert asserted India's superior military strength and resolve to win any war initiated by Pakistan.

12:37 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pak tensions LIVE: 'Afghan people don't need to be reminded...': India calls out Pak disinformation, propaganda

During the special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan continues to peddle lies and misinformation about targeting Indian sites.

