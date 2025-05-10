Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha) and Mohammad Hassan Khan are five of the many terrorists who were killed in the Indian strikes, as per sources.

On the morning of May 7, around 1.30 am, India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor. Among the key locations struck were the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke — two nerve centres long associated with cross-border terror operations against India.

Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha) and Mohammad Hassan Khan are five of the many terrorists who were killed in the Indian strikes, as per sources.

Operation Sindoor: Details of terrorists killed in Pakistan

Mudassar Khadian Khas @ Mudassar @ Abu Jundal

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

In-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke

Received a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and Pak Punjab CM (Maryam Nawaz).

His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist).

A serving Lt. General of the Pak Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.

In-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur. Actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar @ Ustad Ji @ Mohd Salim @ Ghosi Sahab

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.

Handled weapons training for JeM. Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. Wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case.

4. Khalid @ Abu Akasha

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. Engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan.

Funeral held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

5. Mohammad Hassan Khan

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Why Bahawalpur and Muridke were among targets India chose to strike

Bahawalpur has served as the operational hub of JeM since 1999, when its founder Masood Azhar was released in exchange for passengers on hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814. Since then, the group has been linked to some of the most devastating terror attacks in India — including the 2000 J&K Assembly bombing, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 strike on the Pathankot Air Force base, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Azhar, now designated a global terrorist, has remained largely out of public view since 2019. Indian officials say JeM has received sustained support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), elements of the Afghan Taliban, Osama bin Laden, and sectarian groups within Pakistan.

Muridke, meanwhile, is just 30 km from Lahore and has been the base of Lashkar-e-Taiba since the 1990s. Led by Hafiz Saeed — who is also on India's most-wanted list — the LeT has been responsible for multiple high-profile attacks, most notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror siege. The group has also been linked to attacks in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and across Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the Defence Ministry has said, suggesting a calibrated response aimed at disrupting the operational backbone of these terror outfits.