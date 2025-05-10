India on Saturday categorically dismissed claims that its air bases were destroyed in Pakistani military attacks.

India on Saturday categorically dismissed claims that its air bases were destroyed in Pakistani military attacks. The high-level press briefing held on Operation Sindoor sought to unveil the ground reality with facts and visuals that shattered Pakistan's narrative.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, presented crucial pictorial evidence during the briefing—including time-stamped photographs of Indian airbases. The images, shown to the media, portrayed the base untouched and intact, dismantling the claims of destruction floated by Pakistan.

Rejecting claims of damage to air stations at Haryana’s Sirsa, Rajasthan’s Suratgarh, and Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh as “completely false”, the government released pictures shot around 10.45 am, just before the press conference, to prove that all was fine at the airbases concerned.

India debunks Pakistan's caims of heavy damage

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations.

She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adhampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and Arti-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh forward ammunition depot, with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated across social media," she said.

"India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan," the Wing Commander added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the misinformation campaign by Pakistan, stating that it continues to peddle lies and misinformation about targeting Indian sites.

"Claims have been made about large sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, cyber systems, etc, being attacked and destroyed that are completely false," Misri said.

He urged people not to be misled by the "tissue of lies" being peddled by the Pakistani state.

Meanwhile, addressing the briefing, Col Qureshi underlined the gravity of the threat neutralized by Indian forces, even as she acknowledged that certain strategic assets had suffered “limited damage” during the confrontation.

“Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools,” said Col Sofiya Qureshi.