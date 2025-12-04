President Droupadi Murmu attended Navy Day 2025 celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, praising the Indian Navy's selfless service and sacrifice. She commended their professionalism and highlighted their crucial role in regional security and humanitarian aid.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Navy Day-2025 celebrations and witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, the President said that the Navy Day is a celebration of selfless service and supreme sacrifice made by naval personnel in defence of our motherland. She stated that people of India are grateful to the men and women of the Indian Navy for their service to the nation. She commended them for their professionalism, passion and patriotism.

India's Role in a Strategic Indian Ocean

The President said that the Indian Ocean Region is a highly strategic and critical maritime space. "It is a conduit for global energy supplies and trade. As India is positioned at its centre, we bear a special responsibility. We are committed to the idea of the oceans remaining open, stable and rules-based. As per our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India's approach is collaborative rather than competitive. Our country is promoting shared awareness, capacity building, and the peaceful use of the seas."

Indian Navy: Principal Actor for Maritime Security

The President said that the Indian Navy stands as the principal actor for the security of our seas. "From deterring threats to combating piracy, from securing our Exclusive Economic Zone to ensuring freedom of navigation, the Navy's role extends well beyond traditional defence. The Navy also exemplifies India's humanitarian aspect. In crises across the Indian Ocean Region, it has acted as the first responder: evacuating citizens, providing succour, and delivering humanitarian assistance. She expressed confidence that new initiatives undertaken under the SAGAR vision will enhance maritime domain awareness, provide humanitarian aid, and ensure security for the international maritime community," she said.

Strengthening the Blue Economy

The President said that today, India is focusing on harnessing the potential of Blue Economy as a driver of sustainable development. The Indian Navy plays an important role in these efforts. By securing sea routes, protecting marine resources, preventing illegal activities, and supporting maritime research, the Navy strengthens our vision of safe, prosperous, and sustainable oceans.

Why is Navy Day Celebrated?

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (ANI)