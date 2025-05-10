India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump has claimed claim on his Truth Social handle.

The US President also congratulated both countries on using common sense and intelligence.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said on Truth Social .

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed the development. “Over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio wrote on X.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 5 PM hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 12 noon.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Finance Minister also wrote on X, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

From now on, India will treat terror attacks as acts of war against country

Earlier in the day, India resolved that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against the country and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated sharply after Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The government confirmed on Saturday that four key Indian Air Force (IAF) stations - Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj - suffered limited damage from Pakistani attacks. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes on six Pakistani air bases: Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunia.

These swift and calculated strikes, according to the government, targeted only military infrastructure and were executed to minimise collateral damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and military chiefs to review security situation.