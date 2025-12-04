Image Credit : Getty

In the years after 26/11, the Navy concentrated on securing India’s long coastline. Coastal radars, fast patrol boats, stricter port checks and joint patrols were strengthened. At that time, the goal was simple: deny hostile forces access to Indian waters.

But the security situation around India began to change. Over the last decade, China has expanded its footprint in the Indian Ocean, sent submarines into the region and invested heavily in ports that could be used for both civilian and military purposes, which is indicative that protecting alone the coastline was not enough.

The Indian Navy started preparing to operate far from home, to protect trade routes and to maintain control over important sea lanes.