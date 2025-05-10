India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an act of war against the country and will be responded to accordingly, as per sources.

India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting took place following India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in reply to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations.

Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the ongoing developments amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to the media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion".

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 AM to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.

India categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, while addressing the joint press conference, highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations.

She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

The incidents of heavy shelling and cross-border firing were reported from various places aligning with Pakistan border on Saturday.