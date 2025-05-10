While India stressed in minimizing collateral damage and avoiding escalation, a defense expert asserted India's superior military strength and resolve to win any war initiated by Pakistan.

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava said that if Pakistan has decided to escalate the conflict, India will definitely fight it and once again, will emerge victorious.

Sanjeev Srivastava said, “Rajouri Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa died in the Pakistani shelling on the Line of Control and I express my condolences. Clearly Pakistan has taken an escalatory ladder, and this entire scenario might turn into a war. India is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's illicit actions.”

He further said that there are reports that on Friday night Pakistan air bases were targeted.

"In response to Pakistan targeting Indian civil regions and military bases, India has also targeted Pakistan's military installations. India was giving a proportionate response to Pakistan's activities, but if Pakistan is moving towards escalation, India might take bigger action. Indian forces have an overwhelming superiority over Pakistani forces. Pakistan will have to face severe consequences if it has decided to take the situation towards escalation. If Pakistan has decided to declare war on India, India will definitely fight it and once again, will emerge victorious," he said.

He further added that India has already inflicted damage on four air bases in Pakistan. At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

"In response to Pakistan targeting civilian targets, the Indian Armed Forces retaliated and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and ammunition strongholds... Pakistan military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, rahim yar khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged by air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft... Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision weapons. While carrying out these attacks, India has ensured minimal collateral damage," she said.