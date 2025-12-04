Russian President Vladimir Putin is in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Discussions may include S-400 missiles, Su-57 jets, and nuclear tech. The visit aims to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags were put up across Delhi's Teen Murti Marg on Thursday. Putin is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. It is his first visit to India in four years.

Defence and Nuclear Cooperation on the Table

Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said possible discussions could include an additional S-400 missile system and talks on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft. He said the Su-57 is "the best plane in the world," and signalled Moscow's willingness to expand defence technology collaboration, including joint efforts such as BrahMos. Peskov also noted Russia's aim to bolster cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, saying Moscow is prepared to offer India compact reactor technology while continuing work on existing projects like Kudankulam.

A 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'

PM Modi and President Putin had met earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China, on September 1, and have held five telephone conversations in 2025. According to a statement by the MEA, Putin's state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Putin's visit marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Russia, established in October 2000. During the Russian President's visit to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Photo Exhibition Highlights Defence Ties

Meanwhile, the Russian House in New Delhi organised a grand photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on Thursday. The exhibition featured images of Vladimir Putin with India's prime ministers over the last 25 years, including PM Modi, highlighting defence cooperation between the two countries.

