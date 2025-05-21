India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: 'Stories from margins told with sincerity can move the world': Congress lauds Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq

The collection of 12 short stories, written over three decades, highlights marginalized voices resonating globally. Deepa Bhasthi also became the first Indian translator to receive the prize.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: ED tells court Gandhis enjoyed Rs 142 crore from National Herald 'crime money'
The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi benefited from Rs 142 crore in alleged crime proceeds linked to the National Herald case, where ED has filed a chargesheet and attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Mysterious drone-like objects spotted over Kolkata sky, police probe espionage angle
Several drone-like objects were spotted hovering over the night sky in Kolkata on Monday, prompting the police to investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: SBI manager transferred over Kannada row: Siddaramaiah demands language training for staff
Siddaramaiah called on the Ministry of Finance to enforce language sensitisation training for bank employees nationwide, emphasising that respecting local languages is key to serving people with dignity.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: NEP row: Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against alleged freezing of education scheme funds by Centre
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged non-disbursal of around 2200 crores by the Central government to the State, over the latter's decision not to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Chhattisgarh: 26 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district
At least 26 Naxals were killed during an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: 'She's not a murderer': Supreme Court grants bail to ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar in UPSC fraud case
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of faking OBC and disability certificates to clear UPSC exams. The court questioned the severity of charges while allowing her relief.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: 'Pakistan known for its denials, must hand over 26/11 attack masterminds': Defence expert
Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Wednesday said that Pakistan is long known for its denial over the presence of terrorists in its boundaries.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Pahanda's legacy of service: A Chhattisgarh village known for its dedication to Armed Forces
While news channels and social media were buzzing with updates on 'Operation Sindoor', the youth of Pahanda (Jha) were working hard to join the armed forces.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: SC orders SIT probe against Ashoka University prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad, granted interim bail
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Director General of Police of Haryana to constitute an SIT comprising three officers not hailing from Haryana or Delhi, within 24 hours.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: IPL 2025: Rain threat looms over MI vs DC clash in Mumbai; Capitals co-owner requests venue change
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Operation Sindoor: Cross-border chats, e-mails post May 7 under scanner; agencies probe Pakistan, terror links
Central intelligence agencies have begun tracking cross-border conversations, chats, emails and messages exchanged after May 7 - the day Operation Sindoor was launched - between persons in J&K and other border states, and elements based in Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Congress office in Turkey? FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya, journalist Arnab Goswami for 'false campaign'
The Congress on Tuesday filed an FIR against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Republic TV editor-in-chief and journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly spreading false information.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Privacy breach on Bengaluru Metro: FIR against Instagram page for sharing non-consensual videos of women
A case has been registered at the Banashankari police station under Section 67 of the IT Act 2008 and Section 78(2) of the Bare Necessities of Life (BNS) Act, and an FIR has been filed against an unidentified person.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Assam CM Himanta, Congress MP Gogoi spar on social media over 2022 Pakistan flood posts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi clashed on X over a resurfaced 2022 post on Pakistan floods, triggering a political war of words.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: 'Journey full of love': What 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra wrote in her personal diary about 10-day Pakistan trip
Two pages of Jyoti Malhotra's diary have emerged, which give a glimpse of her 10 days in Pakistan. The diary was recovered by the Haryana Police.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Indian MPs briefed on global outreach, aim to counter Pak's 'anti-India' narrative
The foreign ministry briefing for the all-party delegations that are going to visit 33 nations to explain Operation Sindoor and India's resolve to end terror, has focused on the US claims on ceasefire and the changed stance of China.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: New law designed to 'capture Waqf properties' through non-judicial process: Kapil Sibal in SC
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court court that though the 2025 Act claims to be for protection of waqf, it was “in reality… designed to capture waqf through a process which is non-judicial… executive.”
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: US intelligence suggests Israel prepares for possible strike on Iranian nuclear sites amid ongoing US-Iran talks
US intelligence indicates Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities as US-Iran talks continue. The likelihood of an attack has increased but may depend on the outcome of diplomacy.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 21: Trump announces $175 billion 'Golden Dome' missile defence plan, promises completion in three years
Former President Trump announced the $175B "Golden Dome" missile defence system, promising it will be operational in three years. The system aims to counter global threats and is modelled after Israel's Iron Dome but on a larger scale.