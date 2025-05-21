A torn, blue suitcase was found near a railway bridge in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The body of a woman, who is suspected to have been murdered, was stuffed inside the suitcase.

The body of a girl, believed to be around 10 years old, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks in Chandapura, located in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The suitcase was first spotted by passersby, who then alerted the authorities.

Subsequently, officers from the Suryanagar police station arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Police suspect the girl was murdered elsewhere and the body was thrown from a moving train.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body, which was stuffed in a suitcase, was thrown out of a moving train. We have not found any identification document on the body and are trying to find out details about the woman, like her name, age and where she was from," an official was quoted by NDTV as saying.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.