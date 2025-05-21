India has rejected Pakistan’s claim of involvement in a school bus blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan, calling it baseless and misleading. India says Pakistan is deflecting blame to hide its own internal problems.

India has firmly denied Pakistan’s accusations of involvement in the deadly school bus bombing in Balochistan’s Khuzdar region. The explosion, which happened early today, killed at least 6 people, including 4 children, and injured dozens more.

Responding to media questions, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said India “rejects the baseless allegations” made by Pakistan. He called the attempt to blame India “an effort to divert attention from Pakistan’s own failings.”

“India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents,” Jaiswal said, but strongly added that “it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues.” He said Pakistan’s reputation as the “global epicenter of terrorism” was well known and that trying to “hoodwink the world is doomed to fail.”

The attack took place around 7:40 am local time, when a school bus carrying nearly 40 children was targeted in a remote part of Khuzdar. Photos shared online show the burnt-out vehicle and scattered schoolbags.

While no group has claimed responsibility yet, the region is frequently hit by violence from separatist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which wants independence from Pakistan.

Despite no evidence, Pakistan’s military has accused India and alleged proxies of planning the explosion. The charge comes just after a two-week-long border conflict between the two countries, which began with a militant attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir. That attack killed several civilians and led to retaliatory Indian strikes across the border.

India’s official response highlights growing tensions in the region and raises global concerns about the safety of civilians, especially children, in conflict zones.