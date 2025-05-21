Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha lauded the Indian government and the Armed forces for Operation Sindoor and said that the country has demonstrated a "paradigm shift" in the way India deals with terrorists.

Speaking at the Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, Chadha said, "India for the last several weeks has been mourning the tragic loss of lives of 26 innocent civilians because they were butchered by a terrorist attack, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. As we mourn the loss of lives, India has emerged as a decisive, resolute nation demonstrating a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure and rogue nations."

Speaking about the Indian government and armed forces response to Pahalgam terror attack, Chadha said if anyone "tinkers with the peace within our country" then the country will not "spare" the terrorist infrastructure.

"What Indian government, the Indian armed forces demonstrated, in the form of a military operation called Operation Sindoor, was that we are all for peace but if you try and tinker with the peace within our country and cause injury and death to our people, we will not spare the terrorist infrastructure wherever it may be and therefore cross border strikes were made and as a result terror infrastructure across the border was destroyed," Chadha said.

Raghav Chadha was invited to serve as a distinguished keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025

The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership, referred to as the "Davos of the East", is widely recognized as Asia's premier platform for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

Raghav Chadha joined an illustrious lineup of global figures who have graced this event in the past, a release said.

