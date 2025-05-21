India’s Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan and POJK using Bofors, M777 Howitzers, and loitering munitions. The focused strikes caused major damage to terror camps while avoiding collateral harm.

New Delhi: In the aftermath of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a military operation which was focused, measured and non-escalatory in hitting terrorist infrastructures inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), on the night of May 6-7.

The Indian Armed Forces selected nine terror hubs of which two were in the Pakistan’s Punjab province --- Bhawalpur and Muridke, while remaining were in the POJK.

Out of 9 targets, two were assigned to the Indian Air Force while seven to the Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery. Operation Sindoor was launched to neutralise terrorist launchpads and support structures with precision to minimise collateral damage.

In the Akhnoor and poonch sectors, the Artillery units delivered precise and devastating fire assaults on enemy battalion headquarters, gun positions, logistic echelons, and forward posts supporting terrorist activities.

Indian Army deployed Bofors and M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers which hit the targets in POJK’s Sawai Nala camp, Muzaffarabad; Syedna Bilal camp, Muzaffarabad; Barnala camp, Bhimber; Abbas camp, Kotli; Sarjal camp, Narowal; Mehmona Joya camp, Sialkot and Gulpur camp, Kotli, causing significant damage and panic among the adversary.

M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers used US-origin Excalibur rounds which transformed artillery into a highly accurate tool akin to a ‘sniper’s rifle’.

Loitering Munitions

The artillery units also used loitering munition (LM) to target the specific targets. Also known as a suicide drone or kamikaze drone, the Loitering Munitions is a weapon system that can hover over a target area, search for targets, and then attack when a target is found.

Unlike traditional missiles, these systems can wait for the optimal moment to strike, reducing the risk of collateral damage.

Once they lock onto a target, they crash into it and explode, destroying both the LM and the target.