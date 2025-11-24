Cybercriminals are exploiting the Election Commission of India's voter list update drive. They send fake calls, texts, and links, urging citizens to "verify" their details online to avoid removal from voter lists.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) carries out its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive to clean up voter lists, scammers have found a new way to cheat people by pretending to be part of this very process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Across several states, citizens are receiving suspicious calls, texts, and WhatsApp messages asking them to “verify their voter details” or risk being removed from the list. Many people have already reported attempts of fraud in the name of SIR forms. Concerned by the rising cases, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department recently issued a warning urging voters to stay cautious.

First Things First: What Exactly Is SIR?

The SIR campaign is the ECI's door-to-door verification exercise. BLOs (Booth Level Officers) visit homes to update voter details, remove duplicate entries, and ensure all eligible citizens are correctly listed.

This is a completely offline, on-ground process. No links. No downloads. No OTPs.

How Scammers Are Misusing the Name

Fraudsters are sending fake links and APK files (apps) that claim to be “SIR verification forms.” They often call pretending to be election officials and use fear tactics like:

“Your name may be removed from the voter list. Click the link immediately.”

The moment someone opens the link or downloads the fake app, criminals gain access to their phone. From there, they ask for OTPs and try to access banking apps—sometimes emptying accounts within minutes.

Some red flags to spot such messages:

Comes from an unknown number

Link looks suspicious or misspelled

Message creates urgency or fear

Asks you to click immediately

If this happens—delete it right away.

The Kind of Details Scammers Try to Steal

To sound convincing, scammers ask for:

Full name and address

Aadhaar number

Mobile number and OTP

Bank account details

Remember: No part of the real SIR process requires you to share such information online.

Does the Election Commission Ever Call You for SIR?

No. Never.

No one from the ECI or district office will call or message asking you to fill a form online. Only the BLO visits your home—and they always carry an official ID.

How the REAL SIR Process Works

Here's how voter verification actually takes place:

BLO visits your home, shows ID, and gives an Enumeration Form

You show your Voter ID, share your mobile number, and sign for receiving the form

Fill up the form within 7–10 days

Return it to the BLO

BLO scans and uploads details via the official ECI app

Check your name when the draft list is released

If your name is missing or incorrect, apply for a correction with documents

You can also submit the form online but only if your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile and your name matches exactly.

If You've Already Fallen for the Scam—Do This Immediately

Cyber experts say time is crucial. Act fast:

Block your bank card and freeze all online transactions

Call bank helpline and disable net banking and UPI

Delete any suspicious app (like SIR.apk)

Restart or even factory reset your phone

Change all passwords of email, banking, UPI, social media

Call the cybercrime helpline 1930

File a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in

Keep screenshots, messages, and links as evidence

Also inform the nearest cyber police station.

How to Stay Safe from SIR Scams