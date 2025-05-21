Celebi Aviation told the Delhi High Court it is an Indian company and challenged the revocation of its security clearance, which came soon after Turkey criticised India’s military actions against terror camps in Pakistan.

Celebi Aviation Services India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it is an Indian company with Indian employees, and urged the court to overturn the government's recent decision to revoke its security clearance.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the company, argued that Celebi has operated in India for 17 years without a single incident. He called the revocation order arbitrary, alleging it violated the principles of natural justice. “This is a matter of grave importance. My contracts with airport operators are being cancelled,” Rohatgi said during the hearing before Justice Sachin Datta, a Bar and Bench report said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had on May 15 revoked Celebi’s clearance citing “national security” concerns, which directly impacts its ability to operate at Indian airports.

'No notice, no hearing: Rules were violated'

Arguing before the court, Rohatgi said the government failed to give Celebi a hearing before taking such a drastic step, which violates Rule 12 of the 2011 Aircraft Security Rules. “I wasn’t even given a notice. The rules clearly say I should have been,” he stated.

Rohatgi stressed Indian government’s move was contrary to law, 'since there exists a statutory obligation to give a hearing before taking a drastic step like revocation of security clearance' reports Bar and Bench.

“The central government is aware of how things are done. The maker of the rule is not allowed to create an exception to the rule,” he said.

He added that earlier judgments were based on outdated 1937 rules, and that the legal framework had evolved. "The principle of natural justice must apply," Rohatgi said, stressing that Celebi should at least be informed of the allegations. “If the issue is Turkish nationals in our staff, we could have replaced them. But we were not even told that,” he argued.

Rohatgi also pointed out that Celebi doesn’t operate duty-free shops or commercial outlets but strictly deals with airport services under regulation. “What has happened is that my 10,000 employees have now been shifted to work under other handlers. It’s the company being punished, not the people,” he said.

What is the controversy?

Celebi Aviation is a ground-handling firm with Turkish origins, though its Indian arm is incorporated and staffed locally. The controversy began after Turkey, earlier this month, publicly criticised India’s airstrikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The move to revoke Celebi's clearance came just days after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan and criticised India's airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, conducted under Operation Sindoor.

Celebi, which operates at nine major Indian airports including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, is a key player in India’s ground-handling sector, managing 58,000 flights and over 5 lakh tonnes of cargo annually. In Mumbai alone, it handles nearly 70% of ground services, including luggage, passenger check-in, and cargo handling.

Centre says National security comes first

Representing the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the cancellation, saying it was based on intelligence inputs and driven by security concerns.

“This is a national security matter. An enemy needs to succeed only once, but our agencies must succeed every time. Aviation security must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” Mehta told the court.

He did not reveal the exact reasons behind the order but emphasised that the decision had full backing from India’s security agencies.

The revocation reportedly stems from growing concerns over Turkey's support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict.

However, Celebi maintains that its operations in India are independent and professionally governed, distancing itself from any political affiliations.