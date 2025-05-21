Congress MP Jairam Ramesh hit back at BJP MP Sambit Patra's accusation that Rahul Gandhi was "giving oxygen to Pakistan" and said that it was China--not Congress that had emboldened Islamabad, adding that the neighbouring country could not have fought the war without China's assistance.

Jairam Ramesh also questioned the Central government over the apprehension of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Refuting Patra's charge, Ramesh said, “Terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack should be caught. China has given oxygen to Pakistan. It could not have fought this war without the help of China. We have raised a question about this partnership.”

The senior Congress leader also reminded BJP of its past engagements with Pakistan and said, "Who gave a clean chit to Jinnah and praised him? It was BJP leader Jaswant Singh. Who undertook the Lahore bus yatra? Atal Bihari Vajpayee did. Who had breakfast with Nawaz Sharif? It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"You are sending the MPs, also ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," Ramesh added.

The Congress MP went on: "It is going to be a month, where are the Pahalgam terrorists? The terrorists have not been caught yet."

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh called the sending of multi-party delegations to international capitals to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor, a diversionary tactic and a public relations exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader asked why the Centre is not convening a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"I feel this is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise. We are raising real issues about terrorism and terrorist attacks, China, Pakistan. Why are you not calling a special session of Parliament?" Ramesh said to ANI.

"Since April 22, Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding an all-party meeting. Two meetings were held, but the PM was not present. Later, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji wrote to the PM to call a special session of Parliament to discuss political issues arising out of this (Pahalgam attack)," he added.

He said that the issues of Pakistan's continuous support of terrorists targeting India and that country's strategic partnership with China should be discussed in the House.

"We have also not discussed the China issue. In the middle of this, to divert attention, they (Central government) announced a caste census. As we continued our demand for an all-party meeting and special session of Parliament, they (Central government) announced the constitution of delegations comprising MPs from various political parties," he said.

The first three multi-party delegations to international capitals to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor will start their journey on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading one of the seven delegations, on Wednesday said the delegation's job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan to the entire world on how it is promoting state-sponsored terrorism.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed MPs and delegation members at Parliament ahead of their visits under Operation Sindoor to highlight India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

Seven all-party delegations will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members.

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.