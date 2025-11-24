Delhi Police arrested over 15 people at a pollution protest at India Gate after they allegedly used chilli spray on personnel and blocked roads. Some protesters were also seen holding posters of a Maoist commander, prompting legal action.

Protesters Arrested, Accused of Using Chilli Spray

Delhi Police has arrested over 15 people for allegedly refusing to disperse during a protest on Sunday against the rising pollution in the national capital. The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate, allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said.

Delhi police officials said, "Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested more than 15 people for using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR."

Protesters Broke Barricades, Attacked Cops: DCP

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said that for the first time, chilli spray was used against police personnel during such a kind of agitation. Speaking to ANI, DCP Mahla said, "Some of the protesters gathered inside the C-Hexagon and then tried to cross the barricade that we had put in place to restrict movement. However, they did not comply; they broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there...We requested them to move, as many ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and required emergency access...We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic. During the removal, several protesters scuffled with the police, and many of our personnel were injured."

"For the first time, we encountered the use of chilli spray against police personnel. A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," the Delhi Police official said.

Maoist Posters Seen at Protest

Visuals from the protest site on Sunday showed agitators holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter. "A protest was held this evening at C Hexagon, India Gate, over pollution. But the protesters were holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them."

On November 9 too people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, a thick layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Monday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, the Ghazipur area recorded an AQI of 441. AQI of Anand Vihar stood at 440 on Monday morning, which falls under the 'Severe' pollution category.A layer of toxic smog blanketed the city around India Gate this morning.

Bawana recorded an AQI of 434 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 322, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital this morning showed a layer of toxic smog engulfing the area. Visuals around ITO, Mayur Vihar and Akshardham Temple also depicted similar pollution levels.

The air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category from November 23 to November 26 as per the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecast. (ANI)