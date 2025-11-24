Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha led the Sardar @150 Unity March in Agartala to honour Sardar Patel's role in unifying India. The march, part of a nationwide initiative, aims to instil ideals of a self-reliant India, especially among the youth.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha flagged off and led the Sardar @150 Unity March in Agartala.

On the occasion, CM Saha said, "This march is in honour of Sardar Patel for his contributions in uniting India. The purpose is to instil the ideals of one India, a great India, and a self-reliant India among the people, especially the youth. We all know the critical role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in protecting the unity and sovereignty of India. We all know the rest of the history."

Honouring Patel's Legacy

"In 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Run for Unity initiative was launched. The main objective was to honour his contributions," he added.

The march was also attended by Padma Shri Indian Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Officials from the the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs also attended the event.

Sardar@150: A Nationwide Initiative

The Sardar@150 Unity March is a nationwide initiative honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It symbolises his unparalleled role in unifying India, as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Developmental Activities and Nation-Building

Alongside the padyatra, developmental activities will be organised across districts, including cleanliness drives at water bodies, tree plantation under the "Sardar Upvan" initiative, women's welfare camps, yoga and health camps, and "Vocal for Local" campaigns. These activities aim to mobilise citizens, celebrate local innovation, and channel youth energy into nation-building.

Multi-Stage Structure

The Unity March 2025 follows a well-defined multi-stage structure, bringing together district mobilisations and a national padyatra to honour Sardar Patel's legacy. (ANI)