India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra 'developed as asset', was in touch with Pakistani spies during India-Pak conflict

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive data and maintaining contact with Pakistani intelligence officers during the Indo-Pak conflict. Police say she was being "developed as an asset" by Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: India clears Rs 40,000 crore emergency arms boost amid Operation Sindoor
India has approved Rs 40,000 crore for emergency defence procurements during Operation Sindoor. The funding will fast-track arms and equipment purchases, including drones, missiles, and radars, to bolster the armed forces’ combat readiness.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Adani partners with Sparton to make India’s first indigenised anti-submarine sonobuoys
Adani Defence & Aerospace has partnered with Sparton to locally assemble advanced anti-submarine sonobuoy systems, marking India’s first private-sector indigenisation of this critical naval technology under the Make in India mission.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Smriti Irani donates MP pension to defence fund as Indian traders boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan
Union Minister Smriti Irani donated her entire MP pension to the National Defence Fund, while Indian traders launched a full boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan over their support for Pakistan, reinforcing India’s economic nationalism.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Four killed, 8 injured as speeding truck rams accident site in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
Four people died and eight were injured after a speeding truck ran over bystanders helping victims of an earlier accident involving an overturned jeep in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district. The incident occurred near Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Massive fire near Charminar in Hyderabad kills 17, rescue efforts continue; VIDEOS surface
A major fire near Hyderabad’s Charminar killed at least 17 people on Sunday morning. Firefighters continue rescue work as officials suspect a short circuit caused the blaze. Leaders have promised support and investigation.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Will understanding between India and Pakistan end today? Indian Army clarifies
The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: India’s all-party delegations are to visit key countries, exposing Pakistan’s support for terrorism
India’s seven all-party delegations will visit key countries to highlight Pakistan’s support for terrorism and present India’s unified zero-tolerance policy. This diplomatic effort follows Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Hisar travel vlogger arrested on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, sent to five-day police remand
A travel vlogger in Hisar was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, found in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. Police recovered suspicious data from her devices. She was sent to five days’ remand as investigations continue.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: 'Mission not accomplished due to anomaly in third stage,' says ISRO chief Narayanan on EOS-09 launch
ISRO's 101st mission, carrying the EOS-09 satellite aboard PSLV-C61, faced a setback due to an anomaly in the third stage. While the first two stages performed normally, the mission could not be accomplished, said ISRO chief V Narayanan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: US: Suspected terror blast outside California fertility clinic kills one, injures five
A suspected terror blast outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, killed one and injured five. The explosion damaged multiple buildings. FBI and ATF are investigating, with authorities urging the public to avoid the area.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 18: Pakistan appoints Bilawal Bhutto to lead peace delegation amid terror allegations
Following India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, Islamabad faces global scrutiny. In response, PM Shehbaz Sharif appointed Bilawal Bhutto to lead a delegation promoting Pakistan's case for peace.