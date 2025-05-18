Four people died and eight were injured after a speeding truck ran over bystanders helping victims of an earlier accident involving an overturned jeep in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district. The incident occurred near Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand.

Four people lost their lives and eight others were injured after a speeding truck ploughed into a group of bystanders who had gathered to assist victims of an earlier road accident in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred around midnight near the Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand, under the jurisdiction of the Sabla police station. A "cruiser" jeep carrying several passengers had overturned, prompting nearby residents and passersby to rush to help.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Dungarpur Ashok Kumar Meena stated that the injured have been taken to Sagwara Hospital, and the accident site has been cleared of the involved vehicles.

“People had gathered to help after a cruiser overturned. A speeding truck then hit the crowd. Four people died, and eight were injured. The vehicles have been cleared, and investigation will proceed after a complaint is filed,” said Addl. SP Meena.

The deceased have been identified as Dayalal Manji Patidar, Savita Amarji, Bhavesh Mogji, and Bhagu Badar — all residents of Bodigama Bada village.

Police confirmed that about three bikes were also crushed under the truck during the incident. The injured remain hospitalized, and further investigation is underway.