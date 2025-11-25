In a historic first, the Delhi Police used the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to frame charges in absentia against Jitender Mehto, an absconding accused in the murder of 68-year-old Ramesh Bhardwaj, marking a turning point in justice.

The Delhi Police has achieved a historic milestone under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by securing the first-ever in-absentia charge framing against an absconding accused in a heinous crime case.

The Outer North District recorded the breakthrough in a murder case involving the killing of 68-year-old Ramesh Bhardwaj. According to the police, this landmark move reflects the force's commitment to implementing new legal provisions to prevent absconding accused persons from delaying justice.

Details of the Murder Case

On January 29, 2025, the victim's daughter lodged a missing person complaint after Ramesh Bhardwaj failed to return home. He had left on January 28 for Narela on his scooter. A kidnapping FIR was registered at PS Narela Industrial Area, later converted to Section 140(2) BNS (Kidnapping for Murder).

The investigation soon focused on Jitender Mehto, an old servant of the victim, who had also gone missing. Police said the victim had recently received ₹4.5 lakh as part payment for a plot sale, and multiple witnesses confirmed his frequent visits to Jitender's rented accommodation.

Teams conducted extensive searches across Azadpur, Bharola Village, Mukundpur, Rohini, Bhalswa, and Narela. With traditional leads exhausted, investigators turned to advanced digital tracking.

On February 12, 2025, technical surveillance led them to Abhishek @ Vishal (19), son of the prime suspect. During questioning, Abhishek allegedly confessed that his father had murdered Ramesh Bhardwaj on January 28 and that they had disposed of the body. He also disclosed the alleged involvement of the victim's son, Love Bhardwaj, due to family disputes. Police recovered the victim's decomposed body from a drain, packed in a gunny bag.

New Law Enables In-Absentia Trial

The BNSS, 2023, introduced Section 356, which allows courts to conduct trials, record evidence, and deliver judgments even in the absence of accused persons who have been declared Proclaimed Offenders. Under the CrPC, 1973, trials in absentia for serious offences were generally not permitted, often causing indefinite delays. Police said the reform aligns India with global legal systems such as those in France, Italy, and the US.

The Delhi Police achieved the first-ever in-absentia charge framing on November 18, 2025, against absconding accused Jitender Mehto, after he was declared a Proclaimed Offender. The charges were framed by the court of Nisha Sahay Saxena, Principal District and Sessions Judge, North District, Rohini Court, for offences under Sections 238(A)/140(1)/103(1)/61(2)/3(5) BNS (corresponding to IPC Sections 201/364/302/120B/34). The court proceeded with a trial in absentia against Jitender, along with the available co-accused Abhishek @ Vishal.

Key Steps Leading to Historic Order

Key steps leading to historic order. NBW issued against Jitender on March 25, 2025. Declared Proclaimed Offender on July 11, 2025. PO chargesheet filed under Section 355 BNSS on August 25, 2025. First-ever charges framed in absentia on November 18, 2025.

A Turning Point for Criminal Justice

The case was projected before the court by IO Insp. Sudhir Rathi, under the supervision of senior officers, including ACP Rakesh Kumar, DCP Hareshwar Swami, and Joint CP Vijay Singh.

The police stated that this order marks a turning point in the delivery of criminal justice, ensuring that absconding accused cannot stall trials. This is the first instance in Delhi Police history in which charges have been framed against an accused who was not present before the court, enabled by the BNSS statute. (ANI)