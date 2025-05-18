A major fire near Hyderabad’s Charminar killed at least 17 people on Sunday morning. Firefighters continue rescue work as officials suspect a short circuit caused the blaze.

A huge fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building near Gulzar House, close to the famous Charminar in Hyderabad. At least 17 people reportedly died in the tragic incident.

Officials said the fire started around 6:30 am. The cause is not yet confirmed, but a short circuit is suspected. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the building as fire engines rushed to the scene.

Eleven fire engines were sent to control the flames. Firefighters are still working at the site, and an investigation is underway to find the exact cause.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep sorrow and said he would speak to the Prime Minister to arrange financial help for the families of those who died.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock. He said he has asked officials to speed up relief work and ensure the best medical care for the injured.

PM Modi's office said the Prime Minister was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO wrote in X post.

The fire incident comes just days after another major fire on May 14 in Begum Bazar, where firefighters rescued a woman from a burning three-storey building.

Officials have urged people to avoid the area as rescue and relief operations are still ongoing.