ISRO's 101st mission, carrying the EOS-09 satellite aboard PSLV-C61, faced a setback due to an anomaly in the third stage. While the first two stages performed normally, the mission could not be accomplished, said ISRO chief V Narayanan.

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) observed technical problems during the 3rd stage of the launch of the EOS-09 satellite, due to which they could not complete the mission, the ISRO chief V Narayanan said while addressing the scientists after the launch on Sunday.

"During the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation and the mission could not be accomplished. After analysis, we shall come back," the ISRO chairman said.

The ISRO also posted on X about the development. “Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till 2nd stage. Due to an observation in 3rd stage, the mission could not be accomplished.”

The flight sequence of the PSLV-C-61 consists of various stages, starting from Ignition of PS1 and PSOM at the ground, to separation of various sections to finally the separation of the satellite from the rocket.

According to the ISRO chief, the problem was detected at the third stage, which is a solid rocket motor which provides the upper stage with a high thrust after the atmospheric phase the launch. This stage has a maximum thrust of 240 Kilonewtons.

This was ISRO's 101st launch, in which they launched the Earth Orbiting Satellite, also known as EOS-09, which was supposed to be put in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO).

The plan was for the EOS-09 satellite to be deployed as Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) will be used to lower the altitude of the PS4 stage. This will be followed by passivation, a measure aimed at reducing the stage's orbital life and ensuring responsible space operations. EOS-09 is designed to deliver continuous and reliable remote sensing data for use in various operational sectors.

Notably, this launch was also aligned with promoting sustainability and carrying out responsible space operations, as the EOS-09 is equipped with deorbiting fuel for safely disposing it off after the mission.

EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. It can capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface under all weather conditions, day or night. This capability enhances India's surveillance and management systems across multiple sectors.