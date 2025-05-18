India has approved Rs 40,000 crore for emergency defence procurements during Operation Sindoor. The funding will fast-track arms and equipment purchases, including drones, missiles, and radars, to bolster the armed forces’ combat readiness.

Amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the defence forces are set to get a major boost of around ₹40,000 crore for buying arms and ammunition.

Approval for these acquisitions under emergency powers was recently granted by the Defence Acquisition Council, in a meeting attended by top Defence Ministry and military officials, defence sources told ANI.

Under these powers, the forces are focusing on procuring equipment such as surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long-range loitering munitions, and ammunition for artillery, air defence, and various missile and rocket systems.

The forces have already used heavy-duty missiles like BrahMos and SCALP cruise missiles to strike targets in Pakistan.

As per emergency procurement rules, equipment must be delivered within a stipulated time frame once deals are signed.

This marks the fifth tranche of emergency procurement powers given to the forces in the past five years.

Procurements will involve the forces along with financial advisors from the defence finance wing, the sources added.

The Defence Ministry is also working on long-term projects for the armed forces, and senior officials are meeting with industry leaders in this regard.

Meetings have already taken place with senior leadership from public sector units and private firms, including Solar Defence and Aerospace.

Emergency procurement powers have greatly benefited the forces, allowing quick acquisition of spares and ammunition to tackle security challenges.

The Rampage missile, used to strike targets in Pakistan, was initially acquired under these emergency powers by the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Larger orders have since been placed, and domestic production has begun.

The Indian Army and Air Force also procured Heron Mark 2 drones under emergency powers. These drones were used for live surveillance during Operation Sindoor.

Public sector giant Bharat Electronics Limited is expected to receive an order for 10 more low-level radars for drone detection, in addition to an earlier order for six units.

Several Indian drone manufacturers are also likely to receive orders from all three services.

The government may consider additional funding in upcoming defence budget allocations to meet growing operational needs.

This emergency boost comes while Operation Sindoor continues. Indian armed forces have severely damaged 11 of 12 Pakistan Air Force bases, causing significant damage to infrastructure and aircraft.