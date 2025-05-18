YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive data and maintaining contact with Pakistani intelligence officers during the Indo-Pak conflict. Police say she was being "developed as an asset" by Pakistan.

Haryana Police has reportedly said that Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers (PIOs) and being "developed as an asset" by them.

Police say she was in regular contact with several Pakistani handlers during the recent Indo-Pak conflict. She had travelled to Pakistan multiple times in the past few years, most recently in March 2025—just weeks before the Pahalgam terror attack. She also visited China and Indonesia earlier, police added.

Speaking to reporters, Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said Malhotra’s actions were part of a broader Pakistani effort to use social media influencers for information gathering and propaganda.

“Modern warfare is not only fought on the borders. PIOs are now targeting YouTubers and influencers to push their agenda. Jyoti Malhotra was in direct touch with several Pakistani intelligence officers,” Sawan said.

He also revealed that she had visited Pahalgam in January and Pakistan in March 2025. “We are probing if there is any link to the Pahalgam attack. Her financial details are under investigation. She has been sent to five-day police remand,” Sawan added.

Although she had no access to confidential military data, police suspect she passed on location-based and social data during a time of national tension. “We are now examining her devices. A forensic investigation is underway to determine what was shared and with whom,” the SP said.

Other YouTubers under scanner

Malhotra is also believed to be connected with several other YouTubers, some of whom may have also been in touch with PIOs, police said.

“She was in contact with other YouTubers who may also have links with Pakistani operatives. We are following these leads,” Sawan added.

Odisha connection under probe

Meanwhile, Odisha Police are probing Malhotra’s alleged links to a YouTuber from Puri. SP Vinit Agrawal said Malhotra had visited Puri in September 2024 and met a local woman YouTuber. The woman from Puri recently visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on a pilgrimage.

Police are verifying whether the Puri YouTuber passed any information to Malhotra or was aware of her alleged activities. “The Haryana Police is leading the investigation, and we are assisting them. A thorough verification is ongoing,” Agrawal said.

The father of the Puri YouTuber told reporters that the two women were friends but denied any wrongdoing by his daughter. “She was unaware of Jyoti’s background. We are cooperating fully with the investigation,” he said.

The woman also posted a statement on social media saying, “I knew Jyoti only as a fellow YouTuber. I didn’t know about her links with Pakistan. If any agency wants to question me, I will fully cooperate. The nation comes first.”