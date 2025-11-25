Kurukshetra is on high alert with massive security for PM Modi's visit for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day and Gita Mahotsav-2025. Nearly 5,000 police personnel, along with senior officers, have been deployed to ensure VVIP security.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival today (November 25) for the 350th Martyrdom Day commemoration of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji and the International Gita Mahotsav-2025, Kurukshetra district has been placed on high alert, with multi-layered and comprehensive security arrangements put in place to ensure complete VVIP security.

Elaborate Security Measures in Place

A total of 14 IPS officers, 54 DSPs and nearly 5,000 male and female police personnel from various districts have been deployed. Security personnel will remain stationed in day and night shifts across the Martyrdom Day venue, the International Gita Mahotsav complex and along the entire route of the Prime Minister.

Police teams have also been positioned at all sensitive points, while coordination units have been activated to monitor crowd movement and traffic arrangements. Furthermore, Director General of Police OP Singh reviewed the preparations at the event venues on Sunday and held a meeting with senior officers to issue further directions, stating that even the slightest negligence during the Prime Minister's visit would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that police personnel will be deployed "at every inch" of the Prime Minister's route and programme sites.

High-resolution CCTV cameras and modern surveillance systems have been installed at major intersections, roads and other critical locations to ensure real-time monitoring. Control rooms have also been fully equipped to respond immediately to any situation.

Drone and Glider Ban Enforced

A complete ban on the flying of drones and gliders will remain in force across Kurukshetra during the Prime Minister's visit. Superintendent of Police Nitish Agarwal said that no company, institution or individual will be allowed to operate drones or gliders for security reasons. Clear instructions have been issued to all SHOs and officers deployed for Gita Mahotsav duties to enforce the ban strictly.

Senior Officials Conduct Final Inspection

To finalise arrangements for the programme, DGP OP Singh, ADGP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar, ADGP CID Saurabh Singh, IGP CID Ashok Kumar, IGP Ambala Range Pankaj Nain, SP Kurukshetra Nitish Agarwal and other senior officers conducted site inspections at Jyotisar and Purushottampura Bagh. The officers reviewed security deployment, venue preparedness, traffic routes and necessary logistical support. They also issued directions to ensure the timely completion of all arrangements and readiness to handle any situation during the Prime Minister's visit. (ANI)