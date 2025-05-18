In a strong show of support for India’s armed forces, Union Minister Smriti Irani announced that she is donating her entire pension and post-MP benefits to the National Defence Fund.

Speaking to reporters, Smriti Irani said, “As a citizen and strategic advisor of the All India Traders Federation, today the entire Federation has pledged that we will contribute from our side to the National Defence Fund of India. Since last year, I have not taken my pension or any facility as a former MP. This is the money from the treasury of India, which I am dedicating today to the National Defence Fund.”

The BJP leader also lauded the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) association's decision to terminate all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan and said that it reflects their support for the brave sons and daughters of India who guard the nation's borders.

Smriti Irani also said that through the boycott, the traders' body has also been contributing to strengthening the Indian economy and is dedicated to realising the dream of Make in India.

Expressing her support for the resolution, Smriti Irani emphasised the role of small traders in shaping a self-reliant India.

"Today, I associate myself with this resolution of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) that the small businessman of India is not only contributing to strengthening the Indian economy but is also completely dedicated to realising the dream of Make in India," she said.

Irani praised the collective action taken by trade organisations, calling it "a gesture in support of those brave sons and daughters of India who guard the nation's borders."

"All trade organisations have called for a boycott. This is in support of those brave sons of India and those brave women who keep the country's borders safe," she said.

Meanwhile, in a retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking after a national conference of trade leaders, BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear -- Turkey and Azerbaijan have openly supported Pakistan against India."

Khandelwal said the boycott would take immediate effect, halting all imports and exports between Indian traders and the two nations.

"Any import and export will not happen with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect. The Indian film industry has also been requested not to shoot any of its films in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Many companies also shoot advertisements in these countries for their products. If any company does so anymore, then we will boycott that company too," he said.

The move aligns with the recent wave of economic nationalism and strategic trade decisions aimed at reinforcing India's geopolitical stance through collective industry action.

Members of the Chamber of Trade and Industry also took an oath on Friday to stop trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan and pledged not to travel to the two countries.

CAIT has long been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The organisation will coordinate with travel and tour operators and other relevant stakeholders to intensify this campaign.CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, made this appeal on Wednesday and emphasised that a travel boycott by Indian citizens to Turkey and Azerbaijan, in protest against their support for Pakistan, could significantly affect the economies of these countries, particularly their tourism sector.

Khandelwal said that the CAIT had written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, requesting that the codesharing agreement between our airline agencies, especially between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines, should be re-examined and cancelled.

Citing 2024 data, Khandelwal highlighted that Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone. This marked a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023.

Turkey's total tourism revenue stood at USD 61.1 billion, with each Indian tourist spending an average of USD 972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of USD 291.6 million, the trader's body added.

He stated that if Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately USD 291.6 million. In addition to this, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programs would cause even further indirect economic losses.

