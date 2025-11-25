BJP President JP Nadda has called a dinner meeting on Nov 26 to celebrate the NDA's massive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting will felicitate leaders and discuss strategy for upcoming polls in other states.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has convened a special dinner meeting to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 26, at Nadda's official residence in the national capital. During the gathering, Nadda will felicitate all BJP leaders who played a key role in the Bihar elections.

Meeting to Discuss Future Poll Strategy

The meeting aims to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen organisational preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states. Leaders associated with the Bihar campaign will share their on-ground experiences and strategic insights, which are expected to be used in shaping future poll strategies.

Top Brass to Attend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders who were actively involved in the Bihar poll effort are likely to be present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, making it a significant gathering for the ruling alliance.

Bihar 2025 Election Results

Meanwhile, the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years. The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

NDA's Historic Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Party-wise Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)