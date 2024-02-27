Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India expects action against culprits who threatened our diplomats in Canada: Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India expected action to be taken against culprits involved in "repeatedly threatening and intimidating" its diplomats "in many ways". In September last year, India temporarily suspended issuing visas to Canadian citizens following Trudeau's allegations.
     

    India expects action against culprits who threatened our diplomats in Canada: Jaishankar gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    India expects action against the culprits involved in last year’s attacks on its high commission in London and consulate in San Francisco as well as those involved in threatening the Indian diplomats in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said.

    The Minister of External Affairs stated that India "got very little comfort from the Canadian system at that time" and that the country had to halt issuing visas to Canadians due to the diplomats' constant "threats and intimidations in many ways."

    Shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Indian operatives may have had a "potential" hand in the murder of Khalistani rebel Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September of last year, India briefly halted issuing visas to Canadian residents. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

    India vehemently disagreed with Trudeau's accusations. India has maintained that the "core issue" it has with Canada is the country's accommodation of terrorists, separatists, and other anti-Indian groups.

    Jaishankar stated, "We expect the people responsible for the attack on our consulate in San Francisco to be held accountable, we expect action against those who stormed into our high commission in London, and we expect action against those who threatened our diplomats (in Canada)."

    The Indian high commission in London was attacked by certain pro-Khalistani elements in March 19 last year while there was an attempted arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in July.

    "Due to the unsafe working environment for our diplomats, we were forced to halt the issuance of visas in Canada. There were frequent threats against our ambassadors. They were intimidated in a lot of ways, and the Canadian system at the time offered us very little solace," according to Jaishankar.

    "At a certain point, as a minister, I was unable to take the chance of exposing the diplomats to the type of violence that was evidently common in Canada at the time. It has been fixed in that particular area. Our visa procedures are essentially routine as of right now," he continued.

    Since then, according to Jaishankar, things have gotten better. According to Jaishankar, those responsible for these crimes ought to be held accountable.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    Rajya Sabha polls Tough fight in Upper House with shadow of cross voting in 3 states gcw

    Rajya Sabha polls: Tough fight in Upper House with shadow of cross-voting in 3 states

    Contaminated Cough Syrup Tragedy: Uzbekistan sentences 23 convicts; Indian importer gets 20 years in jail

    Contaminated Cough Syrup Tragedy: Uzbekistan sentences 23 convicts; Indian importer gets 20 years in jail

    Kerala news live 27 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi in state's capital today; To inaugurate projects worth Rs 1800 cr at VSSC

    Meet the 4 astronauts selected for India's Gaganyaan Mission

    Meet the 4 astronauts selected for India's Gaganyaan Mission

    Recent Stories

    Anupam Roy to marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2; he was previously married to Piya Chakraborty RBA

    Anupam Roy to marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2; he was previously married to Piya Chakraborty

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad

    Were so close Joe Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire by 'next Monday' as talks continue in Qatar gcw

    'We're so close': Joe Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire by 'next Monday' as talks continue in Qatar

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    India now sources over 85 per cent ammunition indigenously: Army Chief

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in Lucknow: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars perform live stunts; later police arrive RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in Lucknow: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars perform live stunts; later police arrive

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon