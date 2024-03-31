Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH)

    Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (March 31) participated in the Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Maha Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She read out the message sent by the Chief Minister from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody.

    Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took part in the Opposition INDIA bloc's "Maha Rally" on Sunday, March 31, at Ramlila Maidan in the nation's capital. She read out Arvind Kejriwal's message, called her husband a "lion" and questioned the public about whether or not he ought to step down, as the BJP had urged.

    While reading out the message of the Delhi CM, she said, "I am not seeking vote today. I'm not asking you to make someone win or lose. I'm seeking support to make a new India." Kejriwal made six "guarantees" to everyone, which included building a Mohalla Clinic in each mohalla and providing free power to the nation's impoverished.

    Also Read | 'Kejriwal is a lion, won't be in jail for long': Wife Sunita asks if Delhi CM should resign at rally (WATCH)

    "If you give the INDIA bloc the responsibility, we will build a great India. I give six guarantees. First, we will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country. Second, we will make the electricity of the poor free across the country. Third, we will make excellent government school in every village.," she said.

    She further added, "Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinic in every village and mohalla. We will make multi-speciality government hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment of every citizen of the country. Fifth, will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP. Sixth, we will give Delhi the status of a state."

    Top opposition party leaders shared the same stage in an attempt to strengthen unity, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi from the Congress, Mehbooba Mufti from the PDP, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar from the NCP (SCP), Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference, and Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD.

