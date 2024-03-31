Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kejriwal is a lion, won't be in jail for long': Wife Sunita asks if Delhi CM should resign at rally (WATCH)

    Sunita Kejriwal addressed the INDIA rally in Delhi today and said her husband "Arvind Kejriwal a lion, can't keep him locked up for long".  She made the remarks while addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in Delhi called by top leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

    Your Kejriwal is a lion, won't be in jail for long,' says wife Sunita at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, described her husband as a "lion" and stated that he "cannot be kept in jail for long" on Sunday. She said this while speaking at the "Loktantra Bachao" demonstration in Delhi, which was organized by prominent members of the Opposition INDIA group in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

    She said, "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

    Leading figures of the INDIA bloc, such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, took part in the Opposition's "Loktantra Bachao" (save democracy) rally on Sunday at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. In light of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case involving excise policies, the Maharally is perceived as the Opposition's demonstration of strength and solidarity.

    CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals. The Chief Minister, whose ED custody was extended till April 1 by Delhi court, is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH) gcw

    'INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 affidavit check: Kerala CPI-M leader Dr Thomas Isaac's biggest assets are books worth Rs 9.6 lakh

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala CPI-M leader Dr Thomas Isaac's biggest assets are books worth Rs 9.6 lakh

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash

    BREAKING President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP stalwart LK Advani; PM Modi applauds (WATCH) gcw

    BREAKING: President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP stalwart LK Advani; PM Modi applauds (WATCH)

    Kerala: Toll rates hiked on six-lane Mannuthy-Vadakkancherry NH before maintenance completion; Check new rates anr

    Kerala: Toll rates hiked on six-lane Mannuthy-Vadakkancherry NH before maintenance completion; Check new rates

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to cut your electric bill during summers RBA EAI

    7 ways to cut your electric bill during summers

    INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH) gcw

    'INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH)

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 affidavit check: Kerala CPI-M leader Dr Thomas Isaac's biggest assets are books worth Rs 9.6 lakh

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala CPI-M leader Dr Thomas Isaac's biggest assets are books worth Rs 9.6 lakh

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon