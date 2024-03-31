'Kejriwal is a lion, won't be in jail for long': Wife Sunita asks if Delhi CM should resign at rally (WATCH)

Sunita Kejriwal addressed the INDIA rally in Delhi today and said her husband "Arvind Kejriwal a lion, can't keep him locked up for long". She made the remarks while addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in Delhi called by top leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, described her husband as a "lion" and stated that he "cannot be kept in jail for long" on Sunday. She said this while speaking at the "Loktantra Bachao" demonstration in Delhi, which was organized by prominent members of the Opposition INDIA group in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

She said, "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

Leading figures of the INDIA bloc, such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, took part in the Opposition's "Loktantra Bachao" (save democracy) rally on Sunday at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. In light of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case involving excise policies, the Maharally is perceived as the Opposition's demonstration of strength and solidarity.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals. The Chief Minister, whose ED custody was extended till April 1 by Delhi court, is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.