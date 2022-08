Meet 151 of India's best police officers who aced investigations

Out of the 151 officers who have been awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year, 15 are from CBI, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, ten each are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Police, and eight each are from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala Police. The awardees include 28 women police officers.

A total of 151 police personnel have been awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2022. This medal, instituted in 2018, aims to encourage high professional standards in crime investigation and to recognize excellence in an investigation.

Out of the 151 officers who have been awarded, 15 are from CBI, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, ten each are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Police, and eight each are from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala Police. The awardees include 28 women police officers.