    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit

    India and Singapore have signed four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in various fields. The agreements focus on developing a semiconductor ecosystem, partnering in digital technologies such as cyber-security, 5G, and AI, promoting joint research and innovation in health and medicine, and collaborating in education and skill development. 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    To enchance cooperation in various fields between India and Singapore, four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the nation during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit. These agreements were signed after PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

    The four MoUs focus on:

    1. Semiconductor Collaboration

    India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry have partnered to develop a semiconductor ecosystem. This collaboration aims to establish a semiconductor cluster and cultivate talent in design and manufacturing. Singaporean companies will now find it easier to invest in India, leveraging Singapore's global leadership in chip production and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

    2. Digital Technology Partnership

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (India) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (Singapore) have agreed to cooperate in digital technologies like DPI, cyber-security, 5G, and emerging technologies such as super-computing, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. This partnership will also facilitate upskilling and reskilling workers in the digital domain.

    3. Health and Medicine Cooperation

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) and the Ministry of Health (Singapore) have signed an MoU to promote joint research and innovation, as well as closer cooperation in human resource development in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

    4. Education and Skill Development

    The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (India) and the Ministry of Education (Singapore) have agreed to collaborate in technical and vocational education, training, and skill development. This partnership aims to enhance the ongoing collaboration in skill development.

    PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We aim to create many Singapores in India and are pleased to be working together towards this goal. The ministerial roundtable formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

    During his two-day visit, PM Modi will meet with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He is also scheduled to hold a business meeting with CEOs in Singapore.

