Airtel 6-month recharge-free plan: Know details, benefits, and comparison

Airtel has announced a new long-term recharge plan priced at ₹999, offering unlimited calls, SMS, and data for six months. This move comes as a response to the competitive pressure from Jio and BSNL, aiming to retain its user base with attractive offers.

Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have recently increased their rates, leading many users to switch to BSNL. To retain their existing customers, Airtel and Jio are introducing various offers and affordable plans, including new recharge plans from Airtel.

Airtel has introduced a ₹155 recharge plan valid for 28 days, offering unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited data.

Airtel has also announced a long-term recharge plan of ₹999, valid for six months, eliminating the need for frequent recharges. This plan includes unlimited calls, SMS, data, and unlimited data back.

Following Airtel, Jio has also announced several low-cost recharge plans, including a special plan for Jio Phone Prime users. Jio users can now get unlimited calls and 56 GB of data for 28 days with a recharge of ₹223, or unlimited calls and data for 30 days with a recharge of ₹250.

Jio offers various other plans, including a ₹149 starter plan, medium data plans ranging from ₹399 to ₹599, plans starting from ₹999 for higher data usage, annual plans starting from ₹2,879, and an unlimited plan for ₹2,399. Both Airtel and Jio are currently announcing special discount package plans to retain their users.

Latest Videos