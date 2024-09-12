Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tearful goodbye: Funeral held for Jenson, fiance of Shruthi who lost family in Wayanad landslide

    Jenson, 22, fiance of Shruthi, who lost her family in the Wayanad landslide, died in a vehicle accident. His funeral was held in Kalpetta, with the village participating in the rites. 

    Tearful goodbye: Funeral held for Jenson, fiance of Shruthi who lost family in Wayanad landslide dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Kalpetta: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the funeral of Jenson, the fiance of Shruthi, who had lost her entire family in the recent Wayanad landslide, was held today (Sep 12). Jenson passed away last night due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

    The 22-year-old Jenson was seriously injured in the accident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meppadi. His demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with many mourning the loss of a young life.

    Shruthi, who had been engaged to Jenson, had lost her parents, sister, and six other close relatives in the Chooralmala landslide. The couple had planned to get married this December but had decided to move the wedding forward after the tragedy.

    The entire village participated in the funeral rites of Jenson. Shruthi's parents and sister, among others, bid a tearful farewell to Jenson. The house witnessed emotional scenes as family members and neighbours tried to console them.

    Many people visited the house to pay their last respects to Jenson, who had stood by Shruthi through her darkest hour. His promise to build a secure home for Shruthi remains unfulfilled.

    The state is in mourning, with many expressing their condolences to Shruthi and Jenson's family. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal dmn

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news dmn

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news

    Onam 2024: What is Thrikakkara Appan? Know significance, legend, rituals and more dmn

    Onam 2024: Who is Thrikakkara Appan? Know the significance, legend, rituals and more

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra: How Palghar siblings used science & presence of mind to save lives after live snapped amid rain shk

    Maharashtra: How Palghar siblings used science & presence of mind to save lives after wire snapped amid rain

    Festive Glamour Unleashed: Trendy kurti styles to make you shine bright NTI

    Festive Glamour: Must-Try trendy kurta styles to make you shine bright

    Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 5 celebs who are dominating business world too gcw

    Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: Top 5 celebs who are dominating business world too

    cricket England vs Australia: Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett injured, Ben Dwarshuis called as cover scr

    England vs Australia: Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett injured, Ben Dwarshuis called as cover

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH] NTI

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon