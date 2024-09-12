Tearful goodbye: Funeral held for Jenson, fiance of Shruthi who lost family in Wayanad landslide

Jenson, 22, fiance of Shruthi, who lost her family in the Wayanad landslide, died in a vehicle accident. His funeral was held in Kalpetta, with the village participating in the rites.

Kalpetta: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the funeral of Jenson, the fiance of Shruthi, who had lost her entire family in the recent Wayanad landslide, was held today (Sep 12). Jenson passed away last night due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

The 22-year-old Jenson was seriously injured in the accident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meppadi. His demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with many mourning the loss of a young life.

Shruthi, who had been engaged to Jenson, had lost her parents, sister, and six other close relatives in the Chooralmala landslide. The couple had planned to get married this December but had decided to move the wedding forward after the tragedy.

The entire village participated in the funeral rites of Jenson. Shruthi's parents and sister, among others, bid a tearful farewell to Jenson. The house witnessed emotional scenes as family members and neighbours tried to console them.

Many people visited the house to pay their last respects to Jenson, who had stood by Shruthi through her darkest hour. His promise to build a secure home for Shruthi remains unfulfilled.

The state is in mourning, with many expressing their condolences to Shruthi and Jenson's family.

