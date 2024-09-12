Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika's father MR Radha: 5 wives, one cancelled wedding, and more

    While actress Radhika's three marriages are widely known, many are unaware that her father had five marriages. Let's delve into his intriguing life story.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 8:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

    Radhika's father MR Radha

    MR Radha, a popular Tamil actor, led a life filled with controversies. His actions in cinema, theater, and politics were often sensational. Let's explore the intriguing marriage and love life of MR Radha, a remarkable artist discovered by the Tamil film industry.

    While working in a drama company, MR Radha fell in love with Premavathi. Drawn to her shared ideology and political involvement, he married her. 

    article_image2

    The couple had a son named Tamizharasan. However, tragedy struck when MR Radha lost both his wife and son to smallpox a few years later.

    After his first wife's death, MR Radha traveled extensively for his plays and fell in love with several women. He married Saraswathi, Dhanalakshmi, and Jayammal from different towns where he performed and started families with them. He also acquired properties for them in those towns.

    article_image3

    MR Radha daughter Radhika

    Interestingly, Saraswathi and Dhanalakshmi were sisters, and MR Radha lived with both of them in the same house. His fifth wife was Geeta, a Sri Lankan Tamil woman. He had two daughters with her, Nirosha and Radhika, who are now prominent actresses in Kollywood.

    article_image4

    MR Radha 5 wives

    After the death of his first wife, MR Radha married four more times and had 12 children from three of his wives. His children were MRR Vasu, Raju, Radha Ravi, Mohan, Rani, Rashya, Radha, Kanagavalli, Rajeshwari, Kasthuri, Nirosha, and Radhika.

    Radha Ravi excelled as a villain and character actor in films, while Radhika and Nirosha made their mark in cinema and television. Mohan Radha was a film producer. MR Radha's other children pursued careers in various fields.

    article_image5

    MR Radha son & daughters

    As if this wasn't enough, MR Radha fell for Gnanam, a supporting actress who acted with him in Salem Modern Theatres productions. He planned to marry her and even kidnapped her to another town.

    However, the owner of Modern Theatres rescued the woman by sending his men. This incident led to MR Radha being sidelined from films for a few years, and he had to focus solely on stage plays. MR Radha, the real-life Manmadhan of Kollywood, passed away in 1979 due to jaundice.

     

     

