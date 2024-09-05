'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni

Rishi Kumar, famous for his role in Uppum Mulakum, gained additional recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. His bride, Aiswarya Unni, made a significant impact in the entertainment industry with her film debut in Alamaara. The duo has finally entered the wedlock.

Rishi Kumar, celebrated for his role in the popular TV show Uppum Mulakum, has wed his longtime girlfriend, Dr Aiswarya Unni. The couple marked their union with a traditional Hindu wedding, held in an intimate and private ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Rishi Kumar was dressed in a beautiful golden kurta and mundu, while Aiswarya Unni dazzled in a classic Kasuvu skirt and blouse.

Soon after the wedding, Rishi dropped photographs from his big day on social media and wrote, "So its Finally all mine now. my boo boo".

Earlier, Rishi’s visit to invite people to his wedding on the set of Uppum Mulakum was highly emotional. The video of this moment went viral.

The wedding preparations were highlighted by a memorable proposal. Rishi Kumar recently delighted Aiswarya with a cinematic proposal that swiftly went viral. The touching video showcased their joy and added a unique flair to their love story.

Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated with a lively Haldi ceremony, attended by Rishi’s close colleagues from the industry. The event saw actors from Uppum Mulakum, former contestants from Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, and past participants from D 4 Dance enjoying the festivities.

Aiswarya Unni made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She debuted in films with Alamaara and went on to appear in Puzhikkadakan and Sakalakalashala. Aiswarya also garnered recognition for her role in the popular TV serial Kudumbavilakku.

Rishi Kumar, known for his role in Uppum Mulakum as Vishnu aka Mudiyan, also gained recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss Malayalam 5.

Latest Videos