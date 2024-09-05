Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni

    Rishi Kumar, famous for his role in Uppum Mulakum, gained additional recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. His bride, Aiswarya Unni, made a significant impact in the entertainment industry with her film debut in Alamaara. The duo has finally entered the wedlock.

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Rishi Kumar, celebrated for his role in the popular TV show Uppum Mulakum, has wed his longtime girlfriend, Dr Aiswarya Unni. The couple marked their union with a traditional Hindu wedding, held in an intimate and private ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Rishi Kumar was dressed in a beautiful golden kurta and mundu, while Aiswarya Unni dazzled in a classic Kasuvu skirt and blouse.

    Soon after the wedding, Rishi dropped photographs from his big day on social media and wrote, "So its Finally all mine now. my boo boo".

    Earlier, Rishi’s visit to invite people to his wedding on the set of Uppum Mulakum was highly emotional. The video of this moment went viral. 

    The wedding preparations were highlighted by a memorable proposal. Rishi Kumar recently delighted Aiswarya with a cinematic proposal that swiftly went viral. The touching video showcased their joy and added a unique flair to their love story.

    Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated with a lively Haldi ceremony, attended by Rishi’s close colleagues from the industry. The event saw actors from Uppum Mulakum, former contestants from Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, and past participants from D 4 Dance enjoying the festivities.

    Aiswarya Unni made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She debuted in films with Alamaara and went on to appear in Puzhikkadakan and Sakalakalashala. Aiswarya also garnered recognition for her role in the popular TV serial Kudumbavilakku.

    Rishi Kumar, known for his role in Uppum Mulakum as Vishnu aka Mudiyan, also gained recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss Malayalam 5.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans RKK

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans

    I cheat a little by calling....', Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat cooks together for Vamika, Akaay ATG

    'I cheat a little by calling....', Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat cooks together for Vamika, Akaay

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said RBA

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Thalapathy Vijay: 7 top celebrity tax payers ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to Thalapathy Vijay: 7 top celebrity tax payers

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video shk

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

    Bacterial infections to Heart diseases: Health benefits of tiger nuts RKK

    Bacterial infections to Heart diseases: Health benefits of tiger nuts

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon