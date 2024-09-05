Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sai Pallavi on marriage plans: Will family pressure make the actress tie the knot anytime soon? Read THIS

    Sai Pallavi is presently demonstrating her might by starring in films in the South and the North, which has earned her the reputation of being a Lady Power Star.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Sai Pallavi is a famous South Indian actress. She isn't like other heroines. She is not accustomed to putting makeup on her face, lipstick on her lips, or short clothes. The heroine is quite basic. She does not allow cosmetics to touch her face. She only wears makeup when absolutely necessary, but she is used to wearing it only sometimes.
     

    article_image2

    Sai Pallavi in relationship with actor

    Sai Pallavi exclusively takes on essential assignments. According to reports, she dislikes working in films with hero nominations. Sai Pallavi turned down film offers with star heroes and celebrities because she did not like the story. Not only that, but if there is a heroine in the Telugu cinema business who has not yet been exposed, Sai Pallavi's name comes first.

    article_image3

    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi, who is advancing in her profession by picking tales with incredible depth, is now shooting the Ramayana film in Bollywood. In this film, she plays Sinata. Even though she is portraying Sita, everyone wants to know when she will marry.

    article_image4

    However, it appears that Sai Pallavi was tortured into marrying her. But who tormented her into marrying her? Sai Pallavi announced her marriage plans during an interview. She stated that her parents would take care of her throughout the marriage.

    article_image5

    Not only that, but I was at home during Corona. My folks tormented me into marrying. They encouraged Sai Pallavi to marry because all of her cousin sisters had married, and she hadn't. They said Corona was a wonderful time.

    article_image6

    Sai Pallavi was stunned by this. I have yet to attain any of my career goals. She is considering getting married right now. She was quite upset until the conclusion of Corona. Because of her hectic schedule, she did not discuss her marriage after Corona. 

     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sai Pallavi stated that she would only marry once she fulfilled her career goals; if she did, she would marry the boy her parents had seen. This news is currently going viral. 

    Latest Videos
