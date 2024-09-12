Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal

Mathews and Sharmila, accused of murdering Subhadra, an elderly woman in Alappuzha, have been arrested in Manipal, Karnataka. Their motive was to steal her gold and money and lured her to their house, killed her, and buried her body in a pre-dug pit. The police investigation revealed the murder was pre-planned, and the gold was sold in Alappuzha.

Alappuzha: The accused in the murder of Subhadra, an elderly woman in Kalavoor in Alappuzha, has been arrested. The accused, Mathews and Sharmila, were on the run and was arrested from Manipal in Karnataka.

According to police sources, the motive behind the murder was to take possession of Subhadra's gold and money. The accused had lured Subhadra, a native of Kadavanthra, to the house and after the murder they buried the body and escaped.

Police investigation revealed that the gold was sold in Alappuzha. The police also found that the murder was pre-planned and that the accused had dug a pit in the backyard of the house before the murder. After murdering Subhadra, the accused buried the body in the pit they had dug earlier.

They hired a labourer to dig a pit on the pretext of disposing of waste in the backyard. The said labourer claimed he saw an elderly woman in the house on August 7, the day he came to dig the pit. He also stated that the pit was found covered the next day, when he came to receiving the balance amount for his work,

The police arrested the accused based on the evidence they collected during the investigation. The accused were produced in court and remanded in custody.

As per the police, the murder took place between August 9 and 10. The preliminary investigation revealed that the body was over a month old.

