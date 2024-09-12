Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: High Court asks police to probe CCTV footage in hit-and-run accident that left 9 year old in coma

    Kerala High Court, after intervening in case of 9-year-old Dhrishya in coma for 6 months after hit-and-run accident in Vadakara has sought the government's stance, and ordered police to find vehicle and investigate CCTV footage.

    Kerala: High Court asks police to probe CCTV footage in hit-and-run accident that left 9 year old in coma dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 7:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court after taking suo motu cognizance of the case of a 9-year-old girl, Dhrishya, who has been in a coma for six months after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in Vadakara, has sought the state government's stance on the girl's plight and directed the police and motor vehicles department to submit a report immediately.

    The court has also ordered the police to investigate the CCTV footage and find the vehicle that caused the accident. Additionally, the court has directed the government to expedite the process of providing financial assistance to the child.

    Dhrishya is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College, where she has been living with her family for the past six months. The accident had also claimed the life of her grandmother. Despite the accident occurring six months ago, the police have yet to find the car that hit the girl and fled the scene.

    The High Court's intervention comes after Asianet News reported on the girl's plight, highlighting the family's struggles and the police's failure to find the accused. The case will be heard again tomorrow (Sep 12).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tearful goodbye: Funeral held for Jenson, fiance of Shruthi who lost family in Wayanad landslide dmn

    Tearful goodbye: Funeral held for Jenson, fiance of Shruthi who lost family in Wayanad landslide

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal dmn

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news dmn

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news

    Recent Stories

    Sitaram Yechury: From CBSE topper to CPI(M) leader, know him ATG

    Sitaram Yechury: From CBSE topper to CPI(M) leader, know him

    The Pan-American Highway: A road trip through 14 countries ATG

    The Pan-American Highway: A road trip through 14 countries

    YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama ATG

    YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH)

    HOT photos: Mallika Sherawat shows off curves in bikini as she plays with sea waves (WATCH) RBA

    HOT photos: Mallika Sherawat shows off curves in bikini as she plays with sea waves (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon