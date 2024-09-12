Kerala: High Court asks police to probe CCTV footage in hit-and-run accident that left 9 year old in coma

Kerala High Court, after intervening in case of 9-year-old Dhrishya in coma for 6 months after hit-and-run accident in Vadakara has sought the government's stance, and ordered police to find vehicle and investigate CCTV footage.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court after taking suo motu cognizance of the case of a 9-year-old girl, Dhrishya, who has been in a coma for six months after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in Vadakara, has sought the state government's stance on the girl's plight and directed the police and motor vehicles department to submit a report immediately.

The court has also ordered the police to investigate the CCTV footage and find the vehicle that caused the accident. Additionally, the court has directed the government to expedite the process of providing financial assistance to the child.

Dhrishya is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College, where she has been living with her family for the past six months. The accident had also claimed the life of her grandmother. Despite the accident occurring six months ago, the police have yet to find the car that hit the girl and fled the scene.

The High Court's intervention comes after Asianet News reported on the girl's plight, highlighting the family's struggles and the police's failure to find the accused. The case will be heard again tomorrow (Sep 12).

