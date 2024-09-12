Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blood type and health risks: Understanding the connection

    Did you know your blood type can have an unexpected impact on your health? From heart disease to mental well-being, discover which blood types are more susceptible to specific ailments.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 8:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

    Can you believe that your blood type can reveal insights about your health? The blood flowing through your veins not only determines who you can donate to or receive from but also plays a crucial role in your overall well-being. There are four main blood groups: A, B, AB, and O. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritionist and psychiatrist, explains how our blood type can influence our susceptibility to various diseases. He states, "Depending on blood type, a person can suffer from any disease."

    Heart disease risk: Individuals with AB and B blood types have a higher chance of developing heart disease, primarily due to high cholesterol and high protein levels associated with blood clotting. Therefore, avoid going to polluted places. Exercise indoors, choose heart-healthy foods, avoid smoking, and monitor your heart health to mitigate risks. On the other hand, people with blood type O generally have a lower risk of experiencing heart-related problems.

    Stomach ulcers: While those with blood type O have a lower risk of heart disease, they are more prone to stomach ulcers. They may experience skin damage compared to other blood types. Apart from type O, type A blood also has a higher chance of being affected by certain stomach ulcers. To stay healthy, include whole grains, fish, fruits, and vegetables in your diet. Engage in regular exercise for at least 40 minutes and avoid smoking.

    Vision loss: People with AB blood type may develop vision loss as they age. Protein problems in the blood can cause memory loss.

    Blood Clotting: People with A and B blood types may experience some health effects. These groups are more prone to blood clotting problems, which increases the risk of stroke.

    Stress levels: If you belong to blood type A, stress management might be a significant concern for you. People with this blood group tend to produce more of the stress hormone cortisol. This can lead to difficulty in coping with mental challenges. To maintain your mental well-being, engage in regular exercise. Make it a habit to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night,” explains Sheldon.

