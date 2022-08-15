Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej, 12 refugee singers pay tribute to national anthem | Watch

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and 12 refugee singers from four different countries pay tribute to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, along with 12 refugee singers from four countries, delivered a heartfelt performance of the Indian national anthem as the country celebrates 75 years of independence on August 15. The refugees are from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Cameroon, among other places.

The Ministry of Culture shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Love for India is pouring from all over the world!" On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from four different countries pay tribute to the national anthem."

Earlier, to mark India's 75 years of independence, 75 singers and musicians from across the country collaborated to perform "Jaya Hey 2.0," a musical tribute by the Ambuja Neotia Group. The "Jaya Hey 2.0" is a rendition of the full five verses of Rabindranath Tagore's 1911 written "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" - "Jana Gana Mana."

India is infused with a patriotic spirit. Several videos have surfaced in recent days showing celebrations, including those celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, a government campaign encouraging people to bring the tricolour home to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

Following Prime Minister Modi's July appeal, the campaign began on Saturday, with Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, among others, leading by example.

The government has also held numerous events under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

PM Modi stated in his speech on Monday that the next 25 years are critical for India.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort following the hoisting of the tricolour on the 76th Independence Day, PM identified corruption and nepotism as two critical issues that must handle head-on.

