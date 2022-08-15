Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute

"After 75 years, we are finally hearing the sound we always wanted to hear. For the first time in 75 years, the tricolour received a ceremonial salute at the Red Fort from a made-in-India gun," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Independence Day, for the first time in 75 years, a made-in-India gun was used for the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort.

Previously, British guns were used for ceremonial salutes. During the Independence Day celebrations, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers on the Red Fort for the first time.

He claims that hearing this made-in-India gun roar will inspire and empower all Indians.

The Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) designed the indigenous howitzer gun in Monday's ceremonial salute.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also praised the armed forces personnel for embracing his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and working to make it a reality.

"I salute the soldiers of this country from the bottom of my heart. I cannot express how grateful I am to the soldiers and officers of the armed forces for collectively adopting my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat." When a soldier decides to list 300 items that it will not import from other countries, it is not a small resolution, according to Modi.

He was referring to the Defense Ministry's decision to issue multiple "positive indigenisation lists," which include over 300 items that will no longer be imported after a set period.

"I see the seeds of Atmanirbhar Bharat in that resolution," Modi continued, "which will result in the birth of a large tree."

