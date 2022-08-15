Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No more 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' to begin your tele-talks: Maha Cultural Minister to officials

    "I want all state government officials to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) until January 26 of next year," said Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra's newly-appointed cultural affairs minister.  

    No more 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' to begin your tele-talks: Maha Cultural Minister to officials - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    From now on, officials in the Maharashtra government will answer their phones with 'Vande Mataram,' not a 'hello,' according to an official order issued by the newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday.

    "We are about to enter our 76th year of independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Therefore, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of hello over the phone," Mungantiwar said, as per PTI. He stated that a formal government order would be issued by August 18.

    "I want all state government officials to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) until January 26 of next year," he said.

    The announcement made by the minister was his first decision, shortly after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde distributed portfolios in the state cabinet.

    Shinde distributed portfolios five days after inducting 18 ministers into his cabinet, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving several key ministries, including home and finance, which will be handled by the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    Fadnavis will handle the portfolios of law and justice, water resources, housing, energy, and protocol. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a BJP leader, has been given another key portfolio, revenue.

    On the other hand, Shinde retained control of urban development and 11 other ministries.

    The Shiv Sena leadership, led by Uddhav Thackeray, was toppled by rebel Eknath Shinde. More than 50 party leaders join Shinde to form a government with BJP. On June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis took their oaths as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute

    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Postal Identification Number PIN Code turns 50 today

    Also Read: Sonia Gandhi's I-Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' government

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute - adt

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute

    Sonia Gandhi's Independence Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' Modi government

    Sonia Gandhi's I-Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' government

    Independence Day 2022: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant snt

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant

    Independence Day PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri s slogan to Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan gcw

    On I-Day, PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli to Sara Ali Khan Disha Patani stars fans on Independence Day drb

    Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, stars fans on Independence Day

    Independence Day 2022 7 top quotes from PM Modi s speech gcw

    Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute - adt

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Report Aamir Khan film benefits from Sunday earns on Day 4 drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 40 cr

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon