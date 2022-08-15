No more 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' to begin your tele-talks: Maha Cultural Minister to officials

"I want all state government officials to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) until January 26 of next year," said Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra's newly-appointed cultural affairs minister.

From now on, officials in the Maharashtra government will answer their phones with 'Vande Mataram,' not a 'hello,' according to an official order issued by the newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday.

"We are about to enter our 76th year of independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Therefore, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of hello over the phone," Mungantiwar said, as per PTI. He stated that a formal government order would be issued by August 18.

"I want all state government officials to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) until January 26 of next year," he said.

The announcement made by the minister was his first decision, shortly after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde distributed portfolios in the state cabinet.

Shinde distributed portfolios five days after inducting 18 ministers into his cabinet, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving several key ministries, including home and finance, which will be handled by the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis will handle the portfolios of law and justice, water resources, housing, energy, and protocol. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a BJP leader, has been given another key portfolio, revenue.

On the other hand, Shinde retained control of urban development and 11 other ministries.

The Shiv Sena leadership, led by Uddhav Thackeray, was toppled by rebel Eknath Shinde. More than 50 party leaders join Shinde to form a government with BJP. On June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis took their oaths as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

