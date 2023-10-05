Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IT raids at 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

    Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar locality of Chennai linked to the Member of Parliament and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

    Income Tax raids at 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Teams from the Income Tax Department early Thursday morning initiated raids at over 40 premises belonging to the former Union Minister and current DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai in connection with alleged tax evasion. Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar locality of Chennai linked to the Member of Parliament and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

    The house and office of the MP from Arakkonam constituency in Chennai's Adyar area is also being searched. The Income Tax Department officials also carried out a raid at a private hospital near Poonamallee in Chennai.

    The MP had made headlines in August when a viral video emerged in which a teenage boy named Fayazdeen was seen revealing that he paid Rs 25 lakh to secure admission to the medical school run by the DMK MP. In the video, the boy emphasizes the financial strain faced by students unable to cover the entire course expenses at Jagathrakshakan's medical college, which amounts to Rs 1.5 crore.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Explained What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Kerala news live October 05 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

    Sikkim Flash Floods Over 100 missing death toll mounts

    Sikkim Flash Floods: 14 people dead, 102 missing, 26 injured

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested in Delhi excise policy case after ED raids gcw

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this RBA

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this

    Explained What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Watch Van's dashcam records horrifying moments before Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari RBA

    Watch: Van's dashcam records moments before Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari

    Kerala news live October 05 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon