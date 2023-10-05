IT raids at 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar locality of Chennai linked to the Member of Parliament and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

Teams from the Income Tax Department early Thursday morning initiated raids at over 40 premises belonging to the former Union Minister and current DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai in connection with alleged tax evasion. Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar locality of Chennai linked to the Member of Parliament and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

The house and office of the MP from Arakkonam constituency in Chennai's Adyar area is also being searched. The Income Tax Department officials also carried out a raid at a private hospital near Poonamallee in Chennai.

The MP had made headlines in August when a viral video emerged in which a teenage boy named Fayazdeen was seen revealing that he paid Rs 25 lakh to secure admission to the medical school run by the DMK MP. In the video, the boy emphasizes the financial strain faced by students unable to cover the entire course expenses at Jagathrakshakan's medical college, which amounts to Rs 1.5 crore.